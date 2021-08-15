SPC Financial Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 256,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 140,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 40,217,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

