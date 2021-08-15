SPC Financial Inc. Sells 15,305 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. 88,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,503. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.