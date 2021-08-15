SPC Financial Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.83 and a 12-month high of $233.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

