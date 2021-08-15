SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,388,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

