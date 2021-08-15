Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells £406,000 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Paula Bell bought 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell acquired 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £126.99 ($165.91).

SPT stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.70. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective for the company.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

