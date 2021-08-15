Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $39.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

