Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

