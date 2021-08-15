SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 507.0% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,959,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPONF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 35,674,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,165,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

