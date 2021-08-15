SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 507.0% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,959,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPONF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 35,674,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,165,544. SponsorsOne has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
