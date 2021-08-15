Spreng Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. 526,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,838. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

