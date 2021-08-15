Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,915 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.