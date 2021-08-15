Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,054 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03.

