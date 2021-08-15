Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

