Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GCP stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.