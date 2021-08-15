Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $32.02 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

