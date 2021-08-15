Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

