Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDR opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

