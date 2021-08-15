Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.