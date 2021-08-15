Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,436 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $244.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

