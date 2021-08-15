Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $307.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.