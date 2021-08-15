SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

