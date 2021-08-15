St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,645.50 ($21.50). The stock had a trading volume of 533,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,690. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,524.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.