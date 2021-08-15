Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.8181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

