Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

NYSE:SXI opened at $96.97 on Friday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

