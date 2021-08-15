StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01. StarHub has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3725 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

