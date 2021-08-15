State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $16,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 5,605.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 583,344 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

