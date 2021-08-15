State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

SPTN stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.