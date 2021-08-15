State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,140 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DXPE opened at $29.54 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $567.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

