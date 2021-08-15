State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,729 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 246,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

