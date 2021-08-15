State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 577 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $245.15 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $249.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.