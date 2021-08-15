State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

