State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,700 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $9,022,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Shares of GPN opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.