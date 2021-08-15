State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.25 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Endava were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

NYSE DAVA opened at $138.31 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

