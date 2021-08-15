Steem Dollars Price Hits $8.49 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00017968 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $72.03 million and $144.32 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002096 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007752 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,483,470 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars.

