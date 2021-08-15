Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,610 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up about 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $73,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $212,985,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,821. Stellantis has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.