Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $916.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

