Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $31,991,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1,474.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $6,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 490,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PD shares. CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

