Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. 6,849,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,386. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

