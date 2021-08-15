Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 122 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

