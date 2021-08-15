Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 18,254 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73.

