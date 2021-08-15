Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 864,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

