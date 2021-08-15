Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.19.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

