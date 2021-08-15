Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.