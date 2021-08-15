Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sesen Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,927 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,675 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

