Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Artisan Partners Asset Management Call Options (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical daily volume of 273 call options.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

