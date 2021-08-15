Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

