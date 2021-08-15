Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,197 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 1,426,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

