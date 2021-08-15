Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,672. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.