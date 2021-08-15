Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.