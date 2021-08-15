Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,830 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.6% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 620,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $181,221,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 15,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.78. 752,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

