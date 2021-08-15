Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $205.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.